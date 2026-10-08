Measles: Death toll at 1,144 as 4 more children die

A mother carries her child suspected of having measles-like symptoms at a hospital in Bangladesh. File photo: UNB/ File Photo

Four more children died from measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours till 8am today (8 October), taking Bangladesh’s combined confirmed and suspected measles death toll to 1,144.

The latest deaths took the number of suspected measles-related deaths to 1,040 and laboratory-confirmed deaths to 104, according to the daily update from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS recorded 1,332 new suspected measles cases in the 24-hour period, taking the nationwide total to 2,02,625.

Another 96 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported during the period, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 22,116.

Since 15 March, 1,78,927 patients with suspected measles have been hospitalised across the country. Of them, 1,71,680 have recovered, according to DGHS data.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/health/measles-death-toll-1144-4-more-children-die-1566281