Man found dead on Dhaka Elevated Expressway

Police recovered the body of an unidentified man, with his mouth taped, from the Dhaka Elevated Expressway in Banani yesterday morning.

The victim, believed to be around 50, was wearing a blue outfit similar to those commonly worn by CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers, said Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge Faridul Islam.

His mouth was covered with tape, the officer said.

“We suspect he was murdered somewhere else and the body was dumped on the expressway sometime during the night or early morning,” the OC said.

Police are trying to establish the man’s identity, Faridul said. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from cameras installed along the elevated expressway to find out how the body was taken there and identify those involved, he added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/man-found-dead-dhaka-elevated-expressway-4264976