Local polls likely in January, not delayed by govt pressure: EC

Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarker today said the tentative date for the local government elections had been pushed back not because of government pressure, but due to students’ examinations in November and December and other practical considerations.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters in the afternoon at his office in Election Commission (EC) headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

Asked when the elections would be held, Anwarul said, “The EC hopes that public examinations scheduled for November and December will not be disrupted. We are considering holding the elections at a later time so that our young students can sit for their examinations without any disruption and in a disciplined and proper manner.”

He further said, “We hope that once these examinations are completed by December, or around January, In sha Allah, we will be able to hold the elections.”

Asked when the local polls schedule could be announced, he said, “We hope the elections will be held next January, and we are considering announcing the schedule with a gap of more or less 40-45 days from the election date. That is how we are planning it.”

Asked whether the election date was being changed because the EC had announced November 12 as a possible date and later held discussions with the ministry, Anwarul said, “The EC’s job is to work within the law and in accordance with the constitution. We had announced a possible date. After announcing it, we saw that if the election was held on November 12, annual examinations would begin at all educational institutions at that time.”

He further said, “Last year, the HSC examinations were postponed in some areas, probably due to floods. Many educational institutions were affected by the floods. Roads and highways were also damaged. Considering everything, if election campaigning begins on a large scale before the examinations, our students could face serious difficulties. This is the reality. Considering that reality, the possible date may be pushed back a little.”

Asked whether the possible date was being pushed back due to government pressure, Anwarul said, “People will say many things. But have you seen the EC doing anything so far under anyone’s pressure?”

Asked how the EC would hold the elections if there are Ramadan, Eid and various examinations at the beginning of next year, Anwarul said, “Ramadan, Eid, Puja, SSC examinations and HSC examinations — these are very important matters. Within this, we are considering how to find a slot — taking all aspects into consideration — so that the elections can be held accordingly.”

Asked whether there was a possibility of the voting being pushed back from January, he said, “We are now considering everything through a holistic approach and preparing the necessary documents accordingly.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/election/news/local-polls-likely-january-not-delayed-govt-pressure-ec-4282046