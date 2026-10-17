Liton ruled out of tri-nation series with hip injury

Bangladesh regular captain Liton Das has been ruled out of the entire tri-nation ODI series in United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a hip injury.

National team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam confirmed Liton’s unavailability in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today, saying the batter had reported discomfort in his right hip joint yesterday (16 October).

“After that, we conducted his MRI. The report detected some problems in his right hip joint,” Bayjedul said. “Despite this, he tried to play after undergoing a fitness test today ( 17 October) . But he could not meet the fitness standards we had set. That is why Liton is not available for this series.”

Liton’s absence has forced Bangladesh to make changes to both their batting lineup and leadership for the series.

Meanwhile, Miraz was left out of the playing XI for the opening match against Zimbabwe today due to fever. His availability for the remaining matches will depend on his recovery, although no final decision has been announced.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/liton-ruled-out-tri-nation-series-hip-injury-1575691