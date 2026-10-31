King’s unbeaten 81 leads West Indies to big win over Bangladesh

West Indies bowler Shoriful Islam celebrates after taking a wicket during the first Test against Bangladesh. Photo: UNB

Brandon King hit an unbeaten 81 as West Indies chased down a target of 170 to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets today (31 October).

West Indies reached 170 for two in 35.1 overs. John Campbell made 49. Hasan Mahmud took one for 14 and Shoriful Islam one for 20.

West Indies set up the chase by bowling Bangladesh out for 142 in 48.4 overs in their second innings.

Roston Chase took five for 36 and Jomel Warrican four for 63. Nayeem Hasan top-scored with 52, and Jaker Ali made 22.

Bangladesh had taken a 27-run lead on first innings. They made 272 in 97.4 overs, built on Shadman Islam’s 105 and Towhid Hridoy’s 42.

Warrican took five for 53 and Shamar Joseph two for 41.

West Indies replied with 245 in 82.5 overs. Tagenarine Chanderpaul made 56 and Campbell 54. Nayeem took four for 33, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two for 65.

The second final Test of this series will be played in Sylhet from 5 November.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/kings-unbeaten-81-leads-west-indies-big-win-over-bangladesh-1588561