Kimi Antonelli makes history as youngest F1 champion

Four-time champion Max Verstappen and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton hoist Kimi Antonelli aloft as a carnival of celebrations began after the Mexico City Grand Prix. Photo: Eloisa Sanchez/REUTERS

Kimi Antonelli became Formula One’s youngest world champion at 20 years and 68 days old on Sunday when he finished third in the Mexico City Grand Prix behind race winner Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

The previous recordholder was Germany’s Sebastian Vettel, who first became a world champion at age 23 in 2010.

Antonelli is also the first Italian champion since 1953.

“I’m speechless. I’m trying to process what has just happened,” said Antonelli after finishing the race.

His parents and sister were there to embrace him when he stepped out of the car.

He was then mobbed by his pit crew.

‘An incredible season’

“It’s been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max ​and Lewis is truly incredible. And looking forward to some more battles in the future,” the 20-year-old said.

Antonelli, who secured the title with four races remaining, said the final lap was complicated by the excitement of what he had achieved.

“I think I lost two seconds because I could not see ahead, I think I saw two Ferraris,” he said. “It was very special, a lot of memories went through my mind at that moment, and I let it all out after achieving one of my biggest dreams.”

Antonelli has now risen to 380 points with four races remaining. Verstappen (261) snuck past Hamilton (259) in the standings, but they will be racing for second the rest of the ​way.

Antonelli started the race in ​fourth and needed to finish ‌ninth or better to secure the championship on Sunday no matter what his peers did.

He had a relatively smooth run, though the race was interrupted by a red flag around Lap ​45 when Valtteri Bottas crashed.

Verstappen, meanwhile, claimed his sixth victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, further cementing his affinity with the circuit.

After Mexico, F1 will head to Brazil and then to Las Vegas.

The final two Grands Prix are scheduled to be held in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. But it remains uncertain whether they will take place, given the geopolitical instability in the region.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/kimi-antonelli-makes-history-youngest-f1-champion-1590036