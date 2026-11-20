The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jorarganj Police Station in Chattogram’s Mirsarai upazila, Mohammad Abdul Halim, has reportedly received death threats via WhatsApp from an individual identifying himself as a leader of the banned organisation, Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Following the incident, the OC informed senior police officials in writing and recorded a general diary (GD) at the police station on Wednesday night, though the matter came to light today.

According to police sources, the threatening messages were sent on Wednesday night from a WhatsApp account registered to a foreign phone number.

Contacted by The Daily Star, the OC said an unidentified person sent multiple messages threatening to kill him and his family members over the recent arrests of Chhatra League activists.

“Starting after 8:53pm on November 18, the individual sent several messages at different times,” he said.

In one of the text messages, the sender warned of dire consequences if any more banned Chhatra League leaders or activists were arrested. Another message read, “I will wipe out your family and your entire lineage; keep your burial shroud ready, or you will be left lying dead on the street.”

“I am not intimidated by such threats,” the OC said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/keep-your-burial-shroud-ready-jorarganj-oc-receives-death-threats-over-chhatra-league-arrests-4328881