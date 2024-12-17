Jamaat organises grand rally marking Dec 16

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Dhaka North unit organised a grand rally today marking Victory Day.

The procession march began around 10:00am from in front of Jamjam Tower at Dhaka’s Uttara sector 11 and concluded at Azampur, according to a press release of the party.

The event was led by Mohammad Selim Uddin, a member of the party’s Central Executive Council and the Ameer of Dhaka North City Unit.

Several senior leaders on the party’s Dhaka North city unit, including Mohammad Abdur Rahman Musa, central executive council member and Naib-e-Ameer of the unit; Golam Mostafa, central majlis-e-shura member and Naib-e-Ameer of the unit; Muhammad Rezaul Karim, central executive council member and secretary of the unit; Jamal Uddin, central Majlis-e-Shura member; Ataur Rahman Sarkar, the unit’s media and publicity secretary; AHM Atiqur Rahman, secretary of the Workers Welfare Federation’s Dhaka North Unit; Mahbubul Alam, assistant director of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Uttara region; and the unit’s Majlis-e-Shura members Ibrahim Khalil, Majharul Islam, Abu Saeed, and Motiur Rahman, were also in attendance.

