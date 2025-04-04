Govt won’t make decision alone to impose ban on AL: Mahfuj

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam today said the government will not take any decision alone regarding the ban on Awami League (AL) rather the decision will be taken following consultation with political parties and development partners or other stakeholders.

“The government thinks it cannot make the decision alone to ban the AL without consultation with other political parties, and our local and foreign partners and stakeholders,” he said.

Though the country’s people repeatedly demanded banning of Awami League, the adviser said, “But we believe the government will make this decision after consultation and reviewing the matter involving all”.

Mahfuj made the remarks responding to a query from a journalist after visiting the Purba Narayanpur Islamia Junior Dakhil Madrasa at Isapur Union of Ramganj Upazila in the district this afternoon.