National polls take centre stage of politics during Eid

Men and women above the age of 18 wait in a long queue for new voter registration in front of the Char Wapda election office at Char Jabbar in Noakhali on 2 April 2025. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The upcoming parliamentary elections – expected by December this year – took centre stage in politics during the recently concluded Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the largest religious festivals for Muslims.

Leaders from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the newly-formed National Citizen Party (NCP) significantly shaped the political landscape during Eid, which was celebrated in the country on Monday.

Additionally, leaders from other like-minded political parties have also been actively engaged in the political arena.

However, this time, there is no “ruling party” in the field. Along with the top leaders of the ousted Awami League, many grassroots leaders and activists are either in hiding or absent from their respective areas. As a result, Eid politics has been dominated by other parties this time.

Leaders from various ranks of the BNP, Jamaat, and NCP said the leaders and activists of these parties have made efforts to utilise the Eid period as an opportunity for what seems like an election campaign.

This political activity began at the grassroots level at the start of Ramadan, with Iftar parties, assistance programmes for party leaders, activists, and the needy. Before Eid, the distribution of gifts, exchange of greetings, and extensive public outreach gave the initiative an election-focused tone.

To prepare for the national elections possibly in December and ensure voter turnout, potential BNP candidates from various constituencies took to the field.

The party created a new election-focused atmosphere centred around Eid. In addition to prospective MP candidates, key party leaders also celebrated Eid in their respective areas and engaged in extensive public outreach.

While Jamaat and NCP did not directly promote vote-centric Eid politics, their efforts still aimed at attracting voters. Like the BNP, potential MP candidates, grassroots leaders, and central leaders from these two parties were active in the field during Eid.

Several central BNP leaders told The Business Standard that the party’s policymakers will soon meet with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to demand the announcement of a roadmap for the December elections.

In the meantime, the party’s leaders and activists had been working to energise grassroots leaders and activists around Eid to push for this demand.

In a recent national address on the occasion of Independence Day, Yunus said, “As I have mentioned before, the elections will be held between December this year and June next year.”

He also expressed hope that political parties would “start preparing for the elections.”

However, BNP, one of the main political parties, expressed disappointment with his statement. Since last December, the party has been demanding a clear roadmap, citing “ambiguity” over the election date. This Eid, the party has intensified its push for this demand.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told TBS, “This was the first Eid after the fall of the dictatorship. On this Eid, the persecuted BNP leaders and activists, after 16 years, celebrated with full hearts.”

“At the same time, leaders and activists carried out Eid-centred programmes to ensure a democratic and elected government quickly took charge of the country.”

He said, “Eid is a time of joy. By transforming that joy into strength, BNP is on the field, with the people, and will remain so in the future.”

BNP’s potential MP candidates were active across the country, including in the capital, during Eid.

Tanvir Ahmed Robin, member secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP in the Dhaka-4 constituency, MA Qayyum, BNP’s national executive committee micro-credit affairs secretary in Dhaka-11 (Badda-Bhatara-Rampura), Saiful Islam Nirab, former president of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal in Dhaka-12, Ataur Rahman Dhali, adviser to the BNP chairperson in Dhaka-13 (covering Mohammadpur-Adabar and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar) were all active in their constituencies.

During the Eid celebrations, these potential candidates were engaged in various activities to connect with voters. They actively participated in public relations efforts, distributing Eid gifts, and engaging with the local communities. This engagement aimed to strengthen their ties with voters and increase their visibility as potential representatives.

In addition to personal interactions, the candidates promoted election-focused banners and billboards in their constituencies. These efforts underscored their commitment to the upcoming elections and demonstrated the party’s readiness to engage politically, even during a significant religious occasion like Eid.

Meanwhile, Jamaat has announced its intention to contest in 300 constituencies. The possible candidates have distributed Eid gifts, conducted public relations, and distributed posters and banners.

Jamaat’s Publicity Secretary Motiur Rahman Akand told TBS, “Jamaat has always been a people-oriented political party. It has stood by the common people for the past 16 years. This time, the atmosphere in the field was different due to the changed situation.”

“The leaders and activists have worked for the reform programme and the elections. Various programmes were organised mainly to bring smiles to the faces of the common people,” he added.

Following the central directives of the NCP, key party leaders organised extensive public relations programmes in their respective constituencies centring Eid-ul-Fitr congregations.

Leaders such as Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, Abdul Hannan Masud, Joynal Abedin, Shamanta Sharmin, and others hosted Eid celebrations and conducted public relations activities in their areas.