Jamaat for Jan-Dec fiscal year

The Daily Star

The opposition will bring a Private Member’s Bill to shift the fiscal year to January–December from July-June, said Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman yesterday.

“In our country, there is a monster — the monster of development. It sleeps for nine months with its ledger closed, then wakes up in the last three months and rushes forward at storm speed,” he said during a post-budget exchange of views with journalists at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad.

In nine months, 42 percent of the work is done; in the last three months, 50 percent.

“At that time, rain and storms wash away the people’s money — into waste, looting and digestion.”

Jamaat is in favour of aligning the fiscal year with the weather, from January 1 to December 31, said Shafiqur, who is also the opposition leader in parliament.

“This change should be made in the national interest — even many ruling party members want it. Adjustment will take some time, but I think the government may eventually consider it.”

On the issue of 61 essential commodities being taxed at the lowest rate or exempted in fiscal 2026-27’s budget, he said: “We want to see a reflection of this in the market.”

The government accepted some opposition proposals in the budget, such as removing the provision to whiten black money and taxing grocery shops and marginal businesses, he said.

Constructive criticism from the opposition helps the government.

Discussing budget challenges, Shafiqur said the biggest challenge is implementation capacity.

“Even greater is corruption. Unless major reforms are brought in these two areas, the people will not receive the true benefits of the budget.”

He emphasised that the opposition wants to behave responsibly in the parliament and said they will continue to speak about the people’s problems and their solutions, about the nation’s dreams and the roadmap to realise them.

On constitutional reform, he said: “We are ready for a reform council. There is no need for a separate committee or commission for constitutional amendment.”

The opposition leader said they have formed a shadow cabinet, which will observe government activities and advise them from time to time.

Regarding street programmes, he said: “Just as there is no chaos, abuse or character assassination in parliament, our street programmes are also peaceful. Conflict is not the way. Democratic politics must be established through a change in political culture.”

Asked whether the street movement was a compromise with the government, Shafiqur said: “Our movement is not a compromise movement.”

On the Teesta project, Shafiqur said: “All projects necessary for national interest will be implemented. No friendly state should be dissatisfied with this. Bangladesh believes in an independent foreign policy; it will not interfere in other countries’ internal affairs and will respect neighbours. At the same time, Bangladesh expects equal respect in return.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/jamaat-jan-dec-fiscal-year-4213811