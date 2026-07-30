11-party alliance condemns attack on NCP leaders, police obstruction in Habiganj

The 11-party alliance has condemned the attack on the motorcade of National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders in Habiganj and the alleged police obstruction of the party’s senior leaders, saying political speech should be answered politically, not through violence.

In a statement issued today, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance’s coordinator AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad said the attack and vandalism took place on Tuesday evening as the NCP’s top leaders were returning from the “July March-2026” programme in Habiganj.

He said police later imposed Section 144 and stopped Opposition Chief Whip and NCP Convener Nahid Islam MP, along with other senior party leaders, at several points, including Sreemangal in Moulvibazar, while they were travelling to join a protest programme in Habiganj on Wednesday.

Describing the police action as a violation of democratic rights, Hamidur Rahman Azad said there is no place for attacks over political speech in a democracy. If anyone disagrees with a political statement, they should respond through politics rather than violence, he said.

He also alleged that the government, having failed to confront the opposition politically, had unleashed “terrorists” against opposition leaders and activists.

The alliance demanded the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attack on the NCP leaders in Habiganj. It also urged the authorities not to obstruct peaceful opposition programmes in future and called on law enforcers to carry out their duties while respecting citizens’ fundamental rights.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/11-party-alliance-condemns-attack-ncp-leaders-police-obstruction-habiganj-4235686