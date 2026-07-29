Elect next president in line with July Charter: Islami Andolan Bangladesh

The Daily Star

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) has demanded that the election of a new president be held in line with the provisions of the July Charter, on which political parties reached a consensus.

“The July Uprising took place with the expectation of dismantling the old order and running the country under a new arrangement. Some of those aspirations have been reflected in the July Charter,” IAB Secretary General Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman said while addressing the Patuakhali district conference of the party as the chief guest at the district Shilpakala Academy.

“Therefore, the election of a new president must be held in accordance with the provisions of the charter on which all parties reached a consensus regarding the appointment of the president,” he added.

He said the constitution should be amended at the beginning of the next parliamentary session, if necessary, after which the presidential election should be held under the revised constitutional framework.

“If the president is elected under the old arrangement on the excuse that the constitution has not been amended, it would go against the spirit of the July Uprising,” he said.

The conference was chaired by Patuakhali district IAB president, Howlader Md Selim Mia. The party’s joint secretary general, Maulana Nesar Uddin, attended as a special guest.

At the conference, Kazi Golam Sarwar was appointed president, Howlader Md Selim Mia and Abdul Hakim were named vice-presidents, RIM Ohiduzzaman was appointed general secretary, and Zahid Hossain Liton joint secretary.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/elect-next-president-line-july-charter-islami-andolan-bangladesh-4234831