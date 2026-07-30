Public mandate of July Uprising yet to be implemented: Nahid

The public mandate of the July Uprising, the July Charter, and the referendum has yet to be implemented, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Dhaka-11 MP Nahid Islam said today.

He urged young people to remain vigilant to ensure reforms, implement the July Charter and protect voting rights.

Nahid was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion and prize distribution ceremony titled “July Mass Uprising: From Spark to Ongoing Revolution” at the Jagannath University (JnU) central auditorium. The event was organised by Jatiya Chhatra Shakti’s JnU unit.

Another outcome of the July mass uprising was the referendum. The public mandate of that referendum has not yet been implemented, Nahid said.

“Consequently, we are working to implement the July Charter and reforms, and to protect your voting rights. You must also remain aware of this,” he added.

Nahid said that the key goals of the July mass uprising included establishing an independent and sovereign foreign policy, stopping border killings, preventing illegal pushbacks, and ensuring a fair share of common river waters.

“We will not accept anyone’s hegemony — neither India’s nor America’s,” he said.

He also highlighted that ensuring youth employment and university reforms were crucial goals of the uprising.

Nahid stressed the need for a democratic environment on campuses, transparency in appointing teachers and vice-chancellors, and a neutral, student-friendly role of the administration.

Narayanganj-4 MP Abdullah Al Amin also spoke at the event as a special guest.

Chaired by Faisal Murad, convener of the Jagannath University branch of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, the discussion highlighted the role of JnU students in the July movement.

The event was also attended by special guests including Jagannath University Treasurer Prof Sabina Sarmin, Jatiya Chhatra Shakti Central President Zahid Hasan, and General Secretary Abu Baker Mojumdar.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/public-mandate-july-uprising-yet-be-implemented-nahid-4234671