‘Attack’ on MP’s house over ‘mentally ill’ daughter’s conduct unacceptable: Jamaat

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday condemned the alleged attack and vandalism at the residence of Jashore-4 MP Md Golam Rasul, saying such an incident over the behaviour of his “mentally ill” daughter is unacceptable.

In a statement, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar alleged that BNP leaders and activists were involved in instigating the alleged attack and called for those responsible to be identified and brought to justice immediately.

He said a group of people carried out a “planned and intentional” attack and vandalism at the MP’s residence in the Nilganj area of Jashore town around 11:00 am on Tuesday.

In the statement, Porwar claimed that one of Golam Rasul’s daughters is “mentally ill” and has been receiving treatment in different places, including India.

According to him, the incident occurred over an act of the daughter, which had already been settled, and such an attack is “in no way acceptable.”

The Jamaat leader claimed that even after the MP explained the matter, there was a “special motive” behind inciting a mob.

He said such an attack on the residence of a lawmaker could worsen the law and order in the country, demanding immediate identification of those involved in the attack and the instigators, and bringing them to justice.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/attack-on-mps-house-over-mentally-ill-daughters-conduct-unacceptable-jamaat