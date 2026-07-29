Rucsu VP threatens action against journalists over campus violence reports

The Daily Star

Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) Vice-President Mostakur Rahman Zahid has threatened action against journalists and media outlets over reports on an assault on the university campus yesterday, accusing them of portraying Rucsu and Islami Chhatra Shibir in a negative light.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rucsu office this evening, Zahid alleged that sections of the media had reported the incident in a “one-sided manner” and “defended” the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Criticising the language used in media reports, he said, “Several reports published yesterday appeared to defend Chhatra League. We are collecting those reports, and journalists who have published such stories will face action.”

Rejecting descriptions of the incident as an attack, Zahid claimed that Rucsu members had acted in self-defence.

“They attacked us; we resisted. Why are journalists so reluctant to use the word ‘resistance’?” he said.

Referring to reports that students were forced out of the university’s central library during the incident, he claimed that no student had directly complained to Rucsu about any disruption to academic activities. He accused the media of exaggerating the matter.

Zahid also alleged that a human chain held in front of the library had been organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal under the banner of “general students”.

He further claimed that media reports had overlooked the earlier violence at the Rucsu building, where he alleged several people were assaulted, while the library incident was highlighted.

Responding to a question, Zahid said Rucsu’s position was that Anas, who was at the centre of the previous day’s incident, was affiliated with Chhatra League. He also alleged that some Chhatra Dal activists had taken part in the attack.

He said Rucsu had demanded action against all those involved, regardless of their political affiliation.

At the same press conference, Rucsu General Secretary Salauddin Ammar questioned the media’s portrayal of the incident, saying, “Words can build or destroy a person. The question is why you cannot see what we describe as resistance as resistance?”

Rucsu also announced six demands, including legal action against those accused of threatening a female student; the arrest and prosecution of those involved in attacks at the Rucsu building and on students; an investigation into alleged administrative negligence during the incident; effective measures to curb campus violence and political misuse; ensuring students’ safety; and bringing to justice those allegedly involved in past acts of violence and linked to Chhatra League.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/rucsu-vp-threatens-action-against-journalists-over-campus-violence-reports-4234886