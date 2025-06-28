All Islamic forces in country will soon form unity: Jamaat’s Parwar

All Islamic forces in the country will soon form a unity ahead of the upcoming national election, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar has said.

“Islamic scholars and religious leaders now realise that unity among Islamic parties is essential for the upcoming national election. Efforts are underway toward that goal, and we firmly believe that an understanding will be reached very soon, Insha’Allah,” he said while speaking at an event organised by Jamaat-e-Islami in the capital’s Moghbazar yesterday (27 June).

Parwar urged party men to stand against all “hegemonic powers” to protect the country’s values, Islamic principles, and the dreams of the martyrs and top leaders who were executed and could not witness a new Bangladesh.

“Our victory in the upcoming national election will be the only way to repay the sacrifices of those leaders and martyrs,” he added.

Parwar also outlined Jamaat’s vision to shape public opinion in favor of Islam and to prepare capable individuals to govern the country.

“Let us connect with people through public service, attract them to Islam, and if Allah grants us the opportunity to form a government, Alhamdulillah, we have competent leaders to run the country,” he said.

He further stated that after a significant shift in the political landscape, the dream of building a humane and new Bangladesh must be realised by Jamaat-e-Islami.

“Fifty-four years after independence, a real chance for a free, fair, and neutral election has emerged. We must seize this opportunity by ensuring necessary reforms and holding fascists accountable,” he added.