‘Deep state’ campaigning for ‘no’ vote: Shadik Kayem

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Vice-President Abu Shadik Kayem today said that a section of the “deep state” is campaigning for the “no” vote in the upcoming referendum.

“During the nationwide Azadi campaign in favour of the ‘yes’ vote to fulfil the aspirations of the martyrs of the July revolution, a section of the state, a part of the deep state, and a segment of the media and fascist forces are campaigning for the ‘no’ vote,” he added.

He made the remarks at a programme held outside the National Museum in Dhaka this afternoon, organised as part of the nationwide campaign by “Combined Students’ Councils” in favour of the “yes” vote in the referendum.

Shadik further said, “We must identify these enemies. They do not wish for the welfare of Bangladesh, they do not uphold the spirit of July, and they want to restore a fascist structure in the country.”

“After the return of a certain party and its supreme leader, it appears that they are now doing politics according to India’s prescription,” he said, without mentioning BNP.

“We are cautioning them that if they want to do politics in Bangladesh, they must speak out against imperialism and against Indian collaborators,” he added.

Referring to Jatiya Party, he said, “Those who cooperated with the ‘killer’ Hasina government over the last 16 years are now campaigning for the ‘no’ vote in the referendum. Some leaders of the party previously played an anti-democratic role and should be brought to justice.”

“GM Quader and the Jatiya Party must be brought under trial for all anti-people activities carried out over the past 15 years,” he added.

“Those who do not uphold the spirit of the martyrs of the July movement and take a position in favour of the ‘no’ vote will receive their answer from the people through the verdict of the masses on February 12,” he said.

Representatives from Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu), Chattogram University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu), Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (Rucsu) and Jagannath University Central Students’ Union (JnUcsu) were present at the event.