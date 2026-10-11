INDIA bloc’s Delhi protest tomorrow is ‘second freedom struggle’: Congress

Demonstrators burn an effigy bearing a picture of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a protest organised by opposition parties demanding his resignation, at the Congress office in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, October 10, 2026. Photo: REUTERS/Sharafat Ali

India’s opposition Congress has described a planned protest by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in New Delhi tomorrow (12 October) as a “second freedom struggle”, accusing the country’s election authorities of undermining democracy and citizens’ voting rights.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the party, its INDIA bloc allies and young people from across India would take to the streets to protest allegations of “vote chori” against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He alleged that efforts were underway to disrupt the mobilisation, claiming that party workers were being prevented from travelling to Delhi and that raids were being conducted at places where they were staying.

“Even if all this is done, it won’t fail. Tomorrow in Delhi, a more powerful struggle will be there. The opposition is united and standing together as a single unit,” he said.

Venugopal described the right to vote as fundamental to citizens’ participation in a democracy and alleged that the country’s democratic institutions were being undermined.

He also accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

“All the opposition parties in India have united, and all organisations have come together. A struggle that can be called a second freedom struggle is taking place,” he said.

Venugopal further alleged that large numbers of police and paramilitary personnel were being deployed in Delhi to prevent the protest, with security forces being brought in from several states.

The planned demonstration comes amid a series of opposition protests over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of “vote chori”. Opposition parties have demanded Kumar’s resignation over the issue.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/world/south-asia/india-blocs-delhi-protest-tomorrow-second-freedom-struggle-congress-1569536