Imams urged to use Friday sermons to warn against human trafficking, unsafe migration

Imams across the country have been urged to use Friday Juma sermons to warn people against human trafficking and dangerous journeys abroad, as religious leaders could play a crucial role in saving lives.

Islamic Foundation Director General Mufti Muhammad Muhibbullahil Baki made the call at a workshop at the foundation’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar today.

He said raising awareness through Friday sermons and religious discussions could help protect people from falling victim to traffickers and the dangers of unsafe migration.

He stressed that protecting a person’s life also meant safeguarding their overall wellbeing.

“It is now necessary to include the risks of human trafficking and unsafe migration among the issues discussed in Friday sermons,” he said.

The workshop was organised by BRAC’s Migration Programme under the Australian government-funded project, “Mass Campaign to Combat Human Trafficking and People Smuggling”.

Presenting the keynote paper, BRAC Associate Director Shariful Hasan said it was painful to see Bangladeshis losing their lives while attempting to travel abroad by sea or becoming victims of fraud and abuse during their journeys.

He said awareness messages delivered through imams’ sermons at 49 mosques had already reached more than 23,000 people over the past few months.

“If imams and religious scholars across the country speak out against human trafficking, migrant smuggling and irregular migration, many lives can be saved,” he said.

Shariful said the joint awareness campaign against human trafficking would continue.

Islamic Foundation Directors Md Mohiuddin, Md Anisuzzaman Sikder, Md Abdul Hamid Khan and Waliur Rahman Khan, and Deputy Secretary Md Golam Kabir also spoke at the workshop.

National Imam Association Secretary General Maulana Shah Mohammad Nazrul Islam and BRAC Migration Programme Manager Shayla Sharmin were also present.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/work-and-migration/news/imams-urged-use-friday-sermons-warn-against-human-trafficking-unsafe-migration-4307116