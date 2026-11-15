HSIA’s third terminal to open with four flights on Dec 16: Minister

Shahjalal International Airport’s long-awaited third terminal will make a limited start on Dec 16, Victory Day, handling just four flights initially, Civil Aviation Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat has said.

The schedule will comprise two arrivals and two departures at the airport, according to a Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) media statement, bdnews24.com reports.

Millat spoke at a meeting at CAAB headquarters on Saturday, instructing agencies to complete preparations on time.

“Starting operations at the third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport is an important commitment of the government,” he said

“The prime minister’s directive to ensure that Terminal 3 begins operations on schedule must be given the highest priority. All relevant agencies must complete their respective tasks within the stipulated time,” he said.

He said efforts had brought the terminal close to opening, adding: “After the initial launch, work to make the terminal fully operational will continue.”

A ministry official told bdnews24.com that the four flights would operate regularly, with numbers gradually increasing. Work would continue, with full operations planned for March.

Millat hoped coordinated efforts would meet the Dec 16 target.