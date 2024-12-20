Graft allegations against Tulip make headlines in UK

Several news outlets in the UK yesterday reported on the corruption charges brought against UK Treasury’s Economic Secretary Tulip Siddiq by Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The ACC accused her and family members of embezzling billions as part of a deal for a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh — Rooppur Power Plant Project.

Tulip Siddiq, 42, who is responsible for tackling corruption in UK financial markets, is alleged to have brokered a deal with Russia in 2013 that overinflated the price of a new nuclear power plant in Bangladesh.

The allegation is part of a wider investigation by the ACC into Siddiq’s aunt, Sheikh Hasina, who was deposed as prime minister of Bangladesh in August.

The allegation triggered a political storm in the UK with the government defending her and the opposition calling on her to come clean.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has given his full support to Tulip Siddiq, reports The Guardian.

Starmer’s official spokesperson said the prime minister had full confidence in Siddiq and confirmed that she would continue to handle anti-corruption issues.

“The minister has denied any involvement,” he said. “Obviously, I can’t speak to the Bangladeshi anti-corruption commission, and also can’t comment on unconfirmed media speculation.”

A source close to Siddiq said these were “trumped up charges”.

The Conservatives in the UK immediately seized on the allegations, saying it was “the latest stain on Keir Starmer’s judgment,” reports BBC.

Conservative shadow home office minister Matt Vickers said: “The fact Labour’s anti-corruption minister is reportedly embroiled in a corruption case is the latest stain on Keir Starmer’s judgement.

“It is high time she came clean. The British public deserve a government that is focused on their priorities, not distracted by yet another scandal.”

The submission to the ACC of Bangladesh has alleged that Siddiq was “instrumental in managing the affairs and coordinating meetings with Russian government officials” to orchestrate the £10b Rooppur Power Plant Project deal and that Hasina and family members received “30 percent of the embezzled funds in exchange for their mediation”.

Footage from 2013 appears to show Siddiq attended the deal’s signing by Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, recorded by the Associated Press.

The BBC understands that Siddiq has not had any contact with the ACC as part of the investigation.

Syed Faruk, who runs the UK branch of Hasina’s Awami League party, said the claims were “fabricated”.

Siddiq was elected MP for Hampstead and Highgate in 2015, the north London constituency neighbouring Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s seat of Holborn and St Pancras.

Corruption allegations and convictions against top leaders of ousted governments are not new in Bangladesh.

Hasina’s main predecessor as prime minister, Khaleda Zia faced similar charges, which she also dismissed as politically motivated. As did ex-president Hussain Muhammad Ershad, who seized power as head of the army during a bloodless coup in 1982.

The Bangladeshi judiciary’s independence has long been questioned.

Government changes often bring judicial reshuffles, with ruling parties regularly accused of targeting political opponents.

