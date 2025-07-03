Presidential pardon, judiciary decentralisation, state of emergency top agenda on ninth day of Consensus Commission talks

Discussions on presidential pardon, decentralisation of the judiciary, and the declaration of a state of emergency are on the agenda of today’s (3 July) National Consensus Commission’s dialogue, which is being held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Representatives from various political parties, including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, took part in the session, which is the ninth day of talks between the Consensus Commission and political parties.

Professor Ali Riaz, vice-chairperson of the commission, said, “Today we will be discussing three issues – first, presidential pardon, followed by the decentralisation of the judiciary and the declaration of a state of emergency.”

Stressing the importance of both formal and informal dialogue among parties, he said, “It is very encouraging to see parties engaging in discussions both within alliances and beyond. We cannot reach decisions on all matters merely by sitting here in formal sessions. We need a broader context, which is why we encouraged inter-party communication outside these formal meetings.”

“This kind of dialogue hasn’t happened in the last 53 years. The opportunity has come through immense hardship, resistance, and struggle. We must make the most of it,” he added.

He further noted that the commission has identified nearly 20 issues that need to be addressed and resolved.

“These issues, in our view, are crucial, and some of them should even be considered fundamental,” he said.