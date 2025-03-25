Nation observes Genocide Day today

The nation is set to observe Genocide Day today (25 March) in remembrance of the brutal atrocities carried out by the Pakistan occupation army on the night of 25 March 1971, during the infamous “Operation Searchlight”.

The day marks one of the darkest chapters in the nation’s history, as unarmed Bangalis, including students, teachers, and police personnel, were massacred across the country, particularly in Dhaka, by the Pakistan army.

In a message on the eve of Genocide Day, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus remembered the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence during the nine-month-long War of Liberation, reports UNB.

He stressed that a “New Bangladesh” will emerge as a strong, peaceful, and democratic nation, marking it as a pledge on this significant day.

Operation Searchlight aimed to suppress Bangalis’ dissent following the 1970 election. At midnight, Pakistani forces attacked various areas of Dhaka, including Pilkhana, Rajarbagh Police Lines, Nilkhet, and Dhaka University, with tanks and mortars.

Thousands of innocent civilians, including students, teachers, and members of the East Pakistan Rifles, were killed. The most horrific violence occurred at Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University.

In 2017, Jatiya Sangsad declared 25 March as “Gonohotya Dibos” (Genocide Day).

In his message, Prof Yunus said, “The Bangladesh we dreamed of after independence was one where people had basic rights, something denied during the dictatorship…The bravery of students and the masses during the July uprising helped break free from the tyranny of dictatorship.”

The interim government, he added, aims to move forward with the spirit of the War of Independence and the July uprising to create a just society and uphold the rule of law.

To mark the occasion, a symbolic one-minute ‘blackout’ will take place nationwide at 10:30pm, with key installations and emergency services excluded. No lighting will be allowed at government, semi-government, autonomous, and private institutions tonight.

Educational institutions across the country will hold commemoration meetings, where prominent figures and freedom fighters will participate in discussions. Seminars on the genocide and Liberation War will take place at the Liberation War Museum and other venues throughout the day. Rare photographs and documentaries will be displayed in Dhaka and other cities to raise awareness.

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar will broadcast special programmes related to the genocide and the Liberation War, while special prayers will be offered in mosques and places of worship to remember those killed on the night of 25 March 1971.