34 BGB platoons deployed in major industrial zones

A total of 34 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in key industrial areas of Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj to ensure overall security, maintain law and order and deal with any untoward situation.

The deployment was made for maintaining a peaceful environment in the industrial areas, said a BGB press release today (14 November).

The deployed BGB personnel are performing duties in Savar, Ashulia, Hemayetpur, Jirani and Jamgara in Dhaka district; Shibu Market, Katherpool, Jalkuri, BSCIC Industrial Estate, Chashara, Kanchpur and Shimrail in Narayanganj; and Chandra, Palli Bidyut, Mouchak, Ambag Kata, Bhogra Bypass, Gachha, Salna, Naojor and Kashimpur in Gazipur.

The BGB personnel remain on alert to tackle any situation in coordination with the local administration and other law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, round-the-clock technology-based surveillance is being conducted through the monitoring cell at BGB Headquarters to assess the situation.

Live footage from drones, body-worn cameras and improvised devices is being monitored as part of the surveillance activities, the BGB added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/34-bgb-platoons-deployed-major-industrial-zones-1601906