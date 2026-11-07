Hridoy’s record 242 gives Bangladesh lead before bad light ends day three

Towhid Hridoy celebrates after scoring a record-breaking 242 against West Indies on the third day of the second Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 7 November. Photo: UNB

Towhid Hridoy hit an unbeaten 242, the highest Test score by a Bangladesh batter, to give his side a 30-run first-innings lead on the third day of the second Test against West Indies in Sylhet today (7 November).

Bad light ended play early, with West Indies on seven for no loss in their second innings, still 23 runs behind.

Hridoy’s maiden Test double century took Bangladesh to 386 in reply to West Indies’ 356. He passed Mushfiqur Rahim’s 219 to set the national record.

He hit 11 sixes, the most by a Bangladesh batter in a Test innings and the joint third-highest in the world, along with 22 fours.

That gave him 154 runs off boundaries, also a Bangladesh record.

Hridoy resumed the day on 29 and added 213 runs, beating Shakib Al Hasan’s record of 212 runs in a single day for Bangladesh.

He became the first Bangladesh batter to turn a maiden Test century into a double century, and the fourth from the country to score a Test double hundred, after Mushfiqur, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib.

Mushfiqur had held the record since his unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe in Mirpur in 2018. Shakib made 217 against New Zealand in Wellington in 2017, and Tamim’s 206 came against Pakistan in Khulna in 2015.

Hridoy’s innings is also the highest individual Test score at the Sylhet venue, beating Mahmudul Hasan’s 171, and the highest by a Bangladesh batter against West Indies.

It was only his third Test. He made his debut against Zimbabwe in June and had scored 54 runs in his first two matches.

Hridoy came in with Bangladesh on 22 for two on the second day, and the side were in trouble again on Saturday morning. They lost their seventh wicket at 184, effectively their eighth, since opener Shadman Islam could not bat because of an injury.

Hridoy and Taijul Islam then added 117 for the eighth wicket, the second-highest eighth-wicket stand for Bangladesh.

Taijul made 22 off 56 balls in about two hours and 20 minutes at the crease. He fell when he could not get his foot back behind the crease against left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Hridoy went to his century with a single off Roston Chase, and was on 100 at lunch with Bangladesh on 205 for seven.

He was hit on the ribs by a short ball from Jayden Seales in the 85th over and went down in pain, but pulled the next delivery for runs. He reached 150 with a four off Shamar Joseph, and was on 190 at tea.

West Indies took the second new ball as soon as it was due, but it made little difference. Hridoy reached his double hundred with a single off Warrican in the 100th over, and he was still not out when the innings ended.

Earlier, West Indies made 356 in their first innings. Amir Jangoo top-scored with 133, while Kevin Wickham made 61 and Justin Greaves 51.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud led the Bangladesh attack with six for 90.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/hridoys-record-242-gives-bangladesh-lead-bad-light-ends-day-three-1595546