Home Minister calls Salman Muqtadir’s remarks ‘controversial’ after studio attack

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has described Salman Muqtadir’s remarks following the attack on his studio as “controversial”, questioning why the content creator has yet to file a case over the incident.

Salman went live on Facebook after his “BrownFish” studio and surrounding facilities in Dhaka’s ECB Chattar area were vandalised on Saturday night, bdnews24.com reports.

Police suspect a land dispute may have been behind the attack, while the home minister said a preliminary investigation indicated that a group had gone to the property at night in an attempt to take possession of it.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday, Salahuddin questioned some of the allegations Salman made during his Facebook Live.

“The gentleman who came on Facebook Live and made the allegations — has he filed any case? He has not. This live broadcast has sparked controversy,” he said.

Salman had posted footage of the damaged studio shortly after the attack.

“There was an attack here just a little while ago… Our studio has been destroyed in this entire attack,” he said in the video.

Addressing the home minister directly, Salman added: “Please don’t worry. This is normal in Bangladesh.”

He later said he initially thought the attack had been directed at him, but changed his view after seeing damage elsewhere at the housing project.

“I thought there was some hostility towards me, but then I saw that they had attacked the entire project. So I’m sure something project-related happened,” he said.

‘Sweeping Allegation’

Salahuddin also responded to Salman’s remarks about alleged extortion and the BNP.

The minister said Salman had acknowledged that nobody had demanded money from him but had said he would have paid if such a demand had been made.

“Then he says the BNP demanded extortion money. That is a sweeping allegation,” Salahuddin said.

The minister said there was “no point” in making a blanket allegation that the BNP was a “party of extortionists”.

“We have seen that he was victimised in this incident,” Salahuddin added.

What The Preliminary Inquiry Found

Salahuddin said an initial investigation pointed to a dispute over a plot of around 35 kathas involving a builder and a retired senior military officer.

“According to our preliminary report, a group of people acting on behalf of the military officer went there under the cover of darkness to take possession of the property,” he said.

“They carried out extensive vandalism.”

The attack took place at around 10:30pm on Saturday at a housing project belonging to New Gini Properties. Along with Salman’s studio, the company’s office and other structures at the site were targeted.

Police earlier said they suspected a dispute over New Gini Properties’ land may have been behind the attack, although the exact circumstances remained under investigation.

Salahuddin stressed that the government’s inquiry so far had been preliminary.

“We have conducted an initial investigation. It was very brief. A more detailed investigation will be necessary,” he said.

The incident occurred in Manikdi Namapara under Cantonment Police Station, he added.

Three Arrested

Police went to the scene after receiving a call through the national emergency hotline 999, according to the home minister.

Three people have since been arrested.

Investigators have also recovered spent bullet casings and locally made weapons from the scene, Salahuddin said.

He said legal proceedings over the incident were underway and further details would emerge as the investigation progressed.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/salahuddin-calls-salman-muqtadirs-remarks-controversial-after-studio-attack