Bangladesh awaits verdict copy on execution of 2 nationals in KSA

Amid concern over the execution of two Bangladeshis in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) without prior communication, Dhaka today (19 October) said the government is still waiting for a copy of the verdict from the Saudi authorities to know the details.

Bangladesh has also sought an explanation from its friendly bilateral partner, citing a possible gap in information sharing and communication between the two countries.

It expects foreign countries to notify it when Bangladeshi nationals face criminal proceedings abroad so that consular access can be provided to them.

State Minister-1 for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and State Minister-2 Shama Obaed Islam briefed reporters separately at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We have sought an explanation from our friendly bilateral partner to look into the matter and know why the gap in information sharing and exchanges happened here. We are in discussions,” said State Minister Kobir, describing the execution of two Bangladeshis as “very disappointing.”

The State Minister, however, said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his government enjoy good and deep relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that the ties would reach a new height. He said there appeared to have been a lapse somewhere in the process.

Talking to reporters separately, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed said they are still waiting for a copy of the verdict to know the details.

“Please wait until we know what the verdict says. After that, we will discuss the matter with the Saudi authorities and explore what can be done,” she said, noting that the government is awaiting detailed information from Saudi Arabia.

“Periodically, they provide us with a list, and we officially come to know through such a list how many people have been arrested and when. We are checking the list to see whether their names are included,” Shama said.

She said the government is yet to receive detailed information about the individuals concerned and formally sought further details from the Saudi authorities.

“As of now, we do not have any additional information. We have sought detailed information from them. Once they provide it, we may have a clearer picture of the situation,” Shama said.

Regarding Bangladeshis who die abroad, she said the government tries its best to communicate with their families and provide the necessary assistance.

Citing an incident in Saudi Arabia in 2023, she said the government had ensured compensation for the two children of a Bangladeshi who was killed there, and the family received the compensation on Monday.

She said legal procedures varied from country to country, adding that Saudi Arabia has its own legal framework.

State Minister Kobir said Bangladesh would inform the Saudi authorities if a Saudi national was arrested here on a criminal charge, enabling them to provide consular access.

“At the very least, they should know that one of their citizens has become involved in criminal activities on Bangladeshi soil,” he said.

Bangladesh expected similar communication from Saudi Arabia and other countries so that it could extend assistance to its nationals, he added.

Kobir said Saudi Arabia had its own laws and that anyone travelling there was subject to those laws.

He also said involvement in criminal activities by anyone at a sacred site visited by people for religious purposes is unacceptable.

Saudi Envoy’s Talks with MoFA

Bangladesh yesterday (18 October) sought further information from Saudi Arabia regarding the recent execution of two Bangladeshi nationals, raising the issue with Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Abdullah Zafer bin Abiyah.

Secretary (East & West) Dr Md Nazrul Islam sought detailed information about the executions during a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

When asked whether the move could be described as a summons, another official told UNB, “No, it was not.”

Although Dhaka raised the issue with the Saudi envoy, it expressed confidence that the incident would not affect the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

The importance of staying “mindful” of the laws of the host country was also discussed.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady progress of cooperation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia across various sectors.

Earlier, Saudi media reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had executed the two Bangladeshis after they were convicted of committing “indecent acts” inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

Quoting the Saudi Interior Ministry, Gulf News reported that the court imposed the sentences because of the seriousness of the offence, the violation of the sanctity of the mosque, and the circumstances in which the acts were committed.

The Saudi authorities identified the two Bangladeshis as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar.

“On 14 October, we learned that two Bangladeshi nationals had been sentenced to death under Saudi Arabian law and that the executions had been carried out,” State Minister Shama said, noting that neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Bangladesh Mission in Saudi Arabia had been informed in advance.

“We wanted to know whatever we needed to know. Let the reply come. I will be able to let you know,” Shama said.

Upon learning of the incident, the Bangladesh Mission notified the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, sharing all the information it had gathered from the Saudi authorities.

The State Minister said the government had sent a formal inquiry to ascertain the full details, including the identities of the individuals, their backgrounds in Bangladesh, and when they had originally arrived in Saudi Arabia for work.

Based on past experience, the State Minister said Saudi Arabia had its own legal framework and that anyone found guilty of a grave offence was punished in accordance with the country’s laws.

“The execution of two Bangladeshis in Saudi Arabia serves as a major lesson for us,” she said.

Shama said the repatriation of the bodies could be arranged once a response to the letter was received from Saudi Arabia.

Kobir’s Engagements in Baku, Bagdad

Briefing journalists on his overseas visit, Kobir said he had attended the CICA summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, before travelling to Baghdad to attend the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

He described the visit as productive and said international stakeholders showed considerable interest in Bangladesh during meetings held on the sidelines.

At the OIC meeting, he made a strong appeal on behalf of the government for member states to come forward and help resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Kobir also co-chaired an ad hoc ministerial meeting on Rohingya accountability with the Foreign Minister of The Gambia.

He said the discussions prioritised the Rohingya issue and explored how OIC member states could work together to promote peace.

Asked about discussions on a possible Bangladeshi role in maintaining stability in the Middle East, drawing on the country’s peacekeeping experience, he said no substantive discussions took place during the visit on Bangladesh’s participation in any specific initiative.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/bangladesh-awaits-verdict-copy-execution-2-nationals-ksa-1577676