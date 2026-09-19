Health Minister stresses strengthening health cooperation with China

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md. Sakhawat Husain discuss with authorities of Hainan General People’s Hospital in Haikou, China, on September 18, 2026. Photo: Collected

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md. Sakhawat Husain today stressed the importance of doctor training, exchange of healthcare professionals, joint research and transfer of advanced health technologies to further strengthen cooperation between Bangladesh and China in the health sector.

He said, Bangladesh and China have maintained long-standing friendly relations in the fields of public health and medical services.

The minister said this during a bilateral discussion with the authorities of Hainan General People’s Hospital after visiting the hospital in Haikou City of China’s Hainan Province today, a press release here said.

To make this relation more effective and fruitful, practical cooperation between the health institutions of the two countries needs to be enhanced, the minister said.

During the meeting, the Health Minister also urged Chinese medical institutions and investors to invest in Bangladesh and come forward to establish modern and quality hospitals.

He said, Bangladesh government would provide necessary policy support and ensure security for joint projects involving Chinese investors and the health sector.

The Health Minister also requested the Hainan General People’s Hospital to provide special medical facilities and discounts to make healthcare services easier for Bangladeshi patients.

In response, the hospital authorities agreed to introduce a special ‘Green Medical Channel’ and special discounts on medical treatment for Bangladeshi patients.

Hospital President Zhang Jun welcomed the proposals from Bangladesh and expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation in manpower training, technological innovation, hospital management and development of the health industry.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/health/health-minister-stresses-strengthening-health-cooperation-china-1546721