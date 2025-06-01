ICT directs investigators to produce Hasina, Kamal, Mamun on June 16

The International Crimes Tribunal has accepted charges of “crimes against humanity” against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former inspector general of police Chowdhur Abdullah Al Mamun.

Upon taking the charges into cognisance, the tribunal today directed investigators to produce all three accused before the court on June 16.

Among them, ex-IGP Mamun is already in custody, while Hasina and Kamal are absconding.