Rhythm of oars returns to Kumar River after 15 years

The Kumar River in Faridpur’s Bhanga came alive today (18 September) as a traditional boat race returned after nearly 15 years, drawing thousands of spectators to both banks.

Organised by Bhanga upazila BNP and the Bhanga Bazar Traders Association, the event brought together 25 decorated racing boats from Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Rajbari and other districts.

The boats, adorned with colourful designs and distinctive names, competed on the river as crowds cheered from the banks. A rural fair was also arranged on both sides, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ali Newaz Mahmood Khyom attended the event as the chief guest, while Faridpur-4 lawmaker Shohidul Islam Babul was present as the special guest.

Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Md Mazharul Islam, Faridpur District Council Administrator Afzal Hossain Khan Palash, Bhanga upazila BNP President Khandakar Iqbal Hossain Selim and General Secretary Ayub Ali Molla also attended.

In his speech, Ali Newaz Mahmood Khyom said the government was committed to preserving traditional rural cultural events that were gradually disappearing.

He said boat racing was an important part of Bangladesh’s folk heritage and remained a popular form of entertainment in rural communities.

The long-awaited event created a festive mood throughout the area, with spectators lining the riverbanks to support their preferred teams.

The sound of oars slicing through the water mixed with cymbals, drums and loud cheers as the boats raced along the Kumar River.

Spectators clapped and chanted from both banks, turning the competition into a major community celebration.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/districts/rhythm-oars-returns-kumar-river-after-15-years-1546731