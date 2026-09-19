‘Will protect our interests’: Delhi reacts as Dhaka scrutinises 101 deals

India will take “necessary actions” to protect its interests if Bangladesh decides to review or alter agreements signed between the two countries, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said today (18 September).

“We also have seen some media reports on this. But nothing has been conveyed to us officially so far,” Jaiswal said at a biweekly media briefing in New Delhi.

Asked about Bangladesh’s reported review of 101 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements with India, he added, “Obviously, India will take necessary actions to protect its interests.”

Bangladesh Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni said on 11 September that the government was reviewing all agreements signed with India and that the outcome would be known “very soon”. He said these included arrangements concerning the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports by vessels from other countries.

Moni said all such agreements were currently under review while responding to questions about whether the arrangements could eventually be cancelled.

The chief whip said the government wanted to maintain friendly relations with India while ensuring Bangladesh’s national interests remained the priority.

Ganges treaty talks to continue

Jaiswal was also asked about discussions between Dhaka and New Delhi on the Ganges Water-Sharing Treaty, whose 30-year term expires in December this year.

“We have a joint bilateral mechanism and technical-level meetings which will continue,” he said.

The treaty governs the sharing of Ganges waters between Bangladesh and India and is due to expire in December.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/will-protect-our-interests-delhi-reacts-dhaka-scrutinizes-101-deals-1546486