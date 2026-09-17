Govt to import fuel worth Tk12,537cr from China, Indonesia

The government will import refined fuel worth Tk12,537 crore from China and Indonesia between September and December under government-to-government (G2G) arrangements.

The fuel will be procured from China’s Unipec and PetroChina and Indonesia’s BSP, according to the Public Relations Department of the Finance Ministry.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved the procurement proposals at a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury today (16 September).

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had given in-principle approval to import an additional 695,000 tonnes of fuel oil through the G2G process for the September-December period, beyond the previously approved quantity.

The purchase committee also approved a proposal to procure an additional cargo of LNG from QatarEnergy Trading LLC by 10 November under a long-term contract.

The LNG will be priced at the Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) plus $0.02 per MMBtu, which is lower than the price under the long-term LNG contract signed with US-based Gunvor.

Source : https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/energy/govt-import-tk12537cr-fuel-china-indonesia-1544776