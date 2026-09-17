Nepal PM thanks Bangladesh for relief, humanitarian support

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has expressed sincere gratitude and deep appreciation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for his thoughtful message following the flash floods that struck Nepal on 26 August.

In a recent letter, the Nepalese prime minister said the devastating floods caused a tragic loss of lives and extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods, leaving deep and lasting impacts on people and communities.

“At this hour of profound grief, I wish to convey my deepest appreciation for Bangladesh’s generous contribution of $1 million to support our ongoing relief and humanitarian efforts,” he said.

“As we work to recover from this tragedy and help our people rebuild their lives, I am confident that this support from Bangladesh will be of great help,” Balendra Shah added.

He also expressed his sincere appreciation for the adoption of a condolence motion by the Bangladesh National Parliament.

“This moving gesture reflects the genuine sympathy and solidarity of the people of Bangladesh towards the people of Nepal,” he said.

The Nepalese prime minister said Nepal considers Bangladesh not only a close neighbour but also a dear friend, with strong people-to-people ties.

“The kindness and support extended by Bangladesh in times of adversity have touched us deeply and will remain in our hearts,” he said.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods and mudslide in Nepal has crossed 1,400, with over 5,000 people still missing.

On 3 September, the Bangladesh government contributed $1 million to the Nepal Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund to support the ongoing relief, recovery, and humanitarian efforts following the devastating floods and mudslide in Northern Nepal.

The Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad also adopted a condolence motion on 27 August following the terrible tragedy in Nepal.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/nepal-pm-thanks-bangladesh-relief-humanitarian-support-1544941