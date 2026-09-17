New OIC chief assures Bangladesh of support for speedy Rohingya repatriation

A Rohingya refugee child runs down the stairs of a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 27, 2025. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/ File Photo

Newly elected Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed has assured Bangladesh that the organisation will support efforts for the speedy repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

He gave the assurance when Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the OIC Ambassador MJH Jabed called on him in Jeddah today (16 September) and handed over a congratulatory letter from Foreign Minister and President of the 81st UN General Assembly Dr Khalilur Rahman, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the OIC Ambassador MJH Jabed meets newly elected OIC Secretary General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Jeddah on Wednesday (16 September 2026). Photo: Courtesy

Cheikh Ahmed said the prolonged Rohingya crisis could jeopardise regional security and cause immense suffering if it is not properly addressed.

During the meeting, Ambassador Jabed conveyed the foreign minister’s greetings to the new OIC secretary general and expressed Bangladesh’s support for him in discharging his responsibilities.

The OIC chief also welcomed Bangladesh’s democratic transition and expressed optimism that the country’s development would gain new momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, according to the release.

Cheikh Ahmed highlighted the contribution of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT), an OIC subsidiary organ hosted by Bangladesh, to science and technology education in OIC member states.

He assured that he would take new initiatives to expand IUT’s research and innovation capacity, particularly in artificial intelligence, and said Bangladesh was among the countries he prioritised for a future visit.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation among OIC member states in sectors including contract farming, healthcare, science and technology, hospitality and education.

They noted that member states could complement each other’s strengths and resources through joint programmes and projects.

Ambassador Jabed said Bangladesh looks forward to working closely with the OIC Secretariat on cross-cutting issues in the coming years.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/new-oic-chief-assures-bangladesh-support-speedy-rohingya-repatriation-1544861