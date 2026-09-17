EC suspends boat symbol, adds ‘No’ option for single-candidate races

The Election Commission (EC) has amended the Election Conduct Rules, 2008, suspending the boat symbol and introducing a “No” symbol for constituencies where there is only one candidate.

The EC issued a gazette notification on the amendments from its secretariat yesterday (16 September).

The boat symbol has been marked “suspended” in the EC’s list of symbols.

Under the amended Rule 9(1), candidates can be allocated any available symbol from the prescribed list, except the suspended symbols, according to the notification.

The list also includes 120 other symbols, including pineapple, apple, mango, eagle, camel, truck, tractor, book, bicycle, rocket, rickshaw, plough, rose, scissors, axe, horse, spectacles, umbrella, mobile phone, lion, sunflower, deer, duck, hand, elephant, hammer, helicopter and handshake.

Some affidavit information now optional

The amended rules also bring changes to the affidavit that candidates must submit for the national election.

A new note has been added to serial No 10 of Schedule-1 of the affidavit, stating that income tax-related information of a candidate’s spouse, children and dependents will be considered optional.

This means candidates will no longer be required to include information from the income tax returns of their spouse, children and dependents in their affidavits.

Changes have also been made to the note under serial No 3(b) of Schedule-1. The words “shall be attached” have been replaced with “shall be considered optional for submission”.

The amendment also defines the term “accused” in serial No 3(c). It states that an accused means a person against whom a court has framed charges.

The notification also relaxes a requirement concerning candidates accused of criminal offences who are out on bail. Previously, such candidates were required to attach a certified copy of the bail order issued by the appropriate court.

For candidates detained in jail, the amended rules provide that the documents and papers required to be submitted with the nomination form, including the affidavit, may be certified by the jail authorities.

Change to election bank accounts

The amendment also changes Form-1 under Schedule-1, specifically clause 4 of the section titled “Declaration by the nominated candidate”.

The words “bank account number for election expenses” have been followed by “and the account number of the candidate or the election agent appointed by the candidate”.

The EC said the amended provisions will apply to the nomination and election process for the national parliamentary election.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/ec-suspends-boat-symbol-adds-no-option-single-candidate-races-1544971