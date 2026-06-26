PM Tarique back in Dhaka after Malaysia-China tour

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman returned home from Beijing on Friday night, wrapping up his maiden overseas trip since taking office, to Malaysia and China.

A China Southern Airlines flight carrying the prime minister, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and the accompanying delegation landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:45pm, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Several members of the cabinet, advisers, MPs and senior government officials received the prime minister at the airport.

Senior BNP leaders were also present at the airport to welcome their party chief.

Earlier, the flight departed from Beijing Daxing International Airport at 5:15pm local time (3:15pm Bangladesh time).

The prime minister began the first leg of his overseas tour with a two-day official visit to Malaysia on June 21-22 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim before travelling to China on a four-day official visit.

During the Malaysia visit, Tarique Rahman held bilateral talks with Anwar Ibrahim, met King Sultan Ibrahim, exchanged views with members of the Bangladeshi community and held meetings with executives of five leading Malaysian companies to encourage investment in Bangladesh.

He travelled directly from Kuala Lumpur to China on June 22.

The prime minister returned home from Beijing concluding his four-day official visit to China after a series of high-level meetings, investment engagements and the signing of 17 memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

The tour culminated with a visit to the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning at the Great Hall of the People.

The two leaders discussed trade, investment, infrastructure, connectivity and other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, Tarique Rahman paid tribute to the Chinese revolutionary heroes by laying a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square.

He also met Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/diplomacy/news/pm-tarique-back-dhaka-after-malaysia-china-tour-4209061