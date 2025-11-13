Day of reckoning: ICT set to fix verdict date today in case against Hasina over July crimes

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 is scheduled to fix a date today for delivering its verdict in a case filed over crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the July-August movement, involving deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, is to determine the verdict date this morning. The other members of the panel are Justice Shafiul Alam Mahmood and retired District and Sessions Judge Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

Earlier, on 23 October, following the completion of closing arguments by both the prosecution and defence, the same tribunal bench fixed 13 November for setting the date of the verdict.

Of the accused, Sheikh Hasina and ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal remain absconding. Former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, currently in custody, has turned approver in the case.

During the final day of arguments, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman said, “If Sheikh Hasina and the other accused are not brought to justice for the July–August massacres, it would be an injustice to the victims and survivors of that period.”

He added, “I once believed Sheikh Hasina would face justice with courage, as she once urged others to do. But she did not mean it from the heart — otherwise, she would have returned to her homeland to stand trial.”

Asaduzzaman further argued, “Failing to ensure punishment for these accused will endanger countless lives in Bangladesh. Without justice, the nation will remain trapped in fear and cowardice. I seek the maximum penalty for all of them.”

In response, the tribunal assured, “Justice will be served. Both sides will receive fair treatment, no matter the cost.”

The investigation agency of the tribunal submitted its report to the Chief Prosecutor’s Office on 12 May this year. Subsequently, on 10 July, the tribunal formally indicted Sheikh Hasina, Kamal, and Mamun, initiating the trial. The prosecution brought five charges of crimes against humanity against them.

The formal charges span 8,747 pages — including 2,018 pages of source documents, 4,005 pages of seizure lists and documentary evidence, and 2,724 pages detailing lists of victims and martyrs. A total of 81 witnesses were listed, of whom 54 testified before the court.

The prosecution presented its closing arguments over five consecutive days, concluding on 16 October. On that day, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam sought the death penalty for Hasina and Kamal while leaving the court to decide on the sentence for approver Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Throughout the arguments, the prosecution revisited key political and human rights developments during Hasina’s tenure from 2009 to 5 August 2024 — including accounts of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and political violence.

Following that, state-appointed defence counsel Md Amir Hossain presented arguments for Hasina and Kamal over three consecutive days, concluding on 22 October. On the same day, Zayed Bin Amjad, counsel for approver Abdullah Al-Mamun, also submitted his final statement.