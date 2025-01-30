Office of Saima Wazed’s Suchona Foundation not found in address provided: ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) could not locate the office of Shuchona Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Sheikh Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed.

The ACC on Wednesday afternoon said Suchona Foundation’s office is located in the city’s Dhanmondi area. The ACC said it will raid the office of Suchona Foundation.

Later ACC deputy director Aktarul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Suchona Foundation’s existence was not found in the address provided.”