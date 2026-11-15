Gopalganj DC and SP transferred in latest administrative reshuffle

Police officers stand on a road in Gopalganj town as demonstrations by leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations take place across the district on 15 November 2026. Photo: TBS

The government has recalled Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Arif-uz-Zaman and transferred Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Habibullah to Feni as part of an administrative reshuffle amid demonstrations and vandalism in the district town.

The Ministry of Public Administration has attached Arif-uz-Zaman to the ministry and appointed Habiganj DC GM Sarfaraz as the new DC of Gopalganj.

Meanwhile, Feni SP Pratyush Kumar Majumder has been transferred to Gopalganj in place of Habibullah.

The changes were announced in separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs today (15 November).

The reshuffle comes amid demonstrations in Gopalganj town today, during which leaders and activists of the banned Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and their affiliated organisations vandalised the July Memorial Monument, public university signage, a police box, an armoured personnel carrier (APC) and a supershop.

In a separate police reshuffle, Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Quddus Chowdhury has been transferred to the post of additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

DMP Additional Police Commissioner (DIG) Mohammad Shamsul Haque has been posted to the Chattogram Range in his place.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) DIG Mia Masud Karim has been transferred to the Special Branch (SB) in Dhaka.

Additional DIG Mohammad Rashidul Islam Khan, who was attached to the office of the Barishal Range DIG, has been transferred to Industrial Police.

The police transfers were made through two separate notifications issued by the Police-1 Branch of the Ministry of Home Affairs, signed by Deputy Secretary Tawsif Ahmed on behalf of the president.

The notifications state that the orders, issued in the public interest, will take effect immediately.

The Ministry of Public Administration also issued a notification appointing Md Alamgir Kabir, a deputy secretary at the ministry, as deputy commissioner and district magistrate of Chuadanga.

Zakir Hossain, a deputy secretary at the Cabinet Division, has been appointed deputy commissioner and district magistrate of Habiganj.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/gopalganj-sp-transferred-feni-govt-reshuffles-6-senior-cops-1603261