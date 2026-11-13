BNP leader shot dead in Khulna

A local BNP leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Rupsha upazila of Khulna on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Zakir Hossain, 43, son of Abdul Jalil Sheikh of Khajadanga village in Rupsha upazila, police said.

Zakir was a member of the search committee of the BNP’s TSB Union unit, said Mizanur Rahman Milton, convener of the media cell of Khulna Metropolitan BNP.

He was also involved in the brick and sand business.

According to a press release issued by Khulna District Police, two helmet-clad men arrived at a shop in Swalpobahirdia village under TSB Union on a motorcycle around 10:30pm. They parked the motorcycle beside the shop, and one of them entered and shot Zakir in the head.

The assailants then fled towards Fakirhat in Bagerhat on the motorcycle.

Locals rescued Zakir and took him to Rupsha Upazila Health Complex, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Khulna Superintendent of Police Sarker Omar Faroque also confirmed the murder.

He said a team from Rupsha Police Station visited the scene after receiving the news and took necessary legal steps.

Police said efforts were underway to identify and arrest those involved in the killing and determine the motive behind it.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/bnp-leader-shot-dead-khulna-4322621