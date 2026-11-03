Garment unrest: Savar meeting attended by DC, SP, BNP MPs urges activists to remain active alongside police

Local political leaders, along with officials from the district administration and police, have expressed concern over the presence of “helmet-wearing groups” and “masked individuals” allegedly mingling with garment workers during the ongoing labour protests.

The concern was raised at an emergency special law and order meeting held at the Savar Upazila Parishad conference room on Monday evening.

Alleging that the Awami League, whose activities remain banned, was attempting to exploit the labour movement to create instability and gain political mileage, speakers urged BNP leaders present at the meeting to take their activists to the streets and remain active alongside law enforcement agencies in their respective areas.

The emergency meeting was organised by the Savar upazila administration in response to the prevailing situation.

Those present included Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Farida Khanam, Dhaka Superintendent of Police Shamima Parveen, Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Saiful Islam, BNP Standing Committee member and Dhaka-2 MP Amanullah Aman, and Dhaka-19 MP Dewan Mohammad Salahuddin Babu. Other district administration and police officials, local labour leaders, and BNP activists from different levels were also present.

Sumaiya Islam, vice-president of the Bangladesh Garments and Shilpa Sramik Federation, urged all protesting workers to remain calm and return to work.

Expressing concern that a “third party” might be instigating the continued protests despite the announcement of a wage board, she called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter.

MP Amanullah said all conspiracies, including attempts of sabotage, by the Awami League and others seeking to destabilise the country must be thwarted at any cost.

He also said BNP activists had remained active in the industrial area during the ongoing protests.

MP Dewan said the workers themselves were not responsible for the ongoing unrest. Questioning who was creating the instability and who the helmet-wearing individuals were, he expressed concern over the groups and urged BNP activists to remain vigilant.

He also advised the activists not to take the law into their own hands and to inform law enforcement agencies if they noticed anything suspicious or any attempt to create disorder.

At the end of the meeting, police also requested the BNP activists present to remain at various points across the industrial area tomorrow.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/news/garment-unrest-savar-meeting-attended-dc-sp-bnp-mps-urges-activists-remain-active-alongside-police-4313966