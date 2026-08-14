Nearly 30 years on, FBI still searching for Bangladeshi-origin doctor

The FBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of Bangladeshi-origin doctor Zahidul Islam, who has been wanted since 1997. Photo: Collected

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has renewed its appeal to locate Bangladeshi-origin doctor Zahidul Islam, who has been wanted for nearly three decades over the alleged sexual assault of a female patient at a Philadelphia hospital.

The case has resurfaced in recent days after the FBI renewed public attention to Islam’s wanted status, including a fresh social media post on 12 August. The agency continues to list him as wanted through its Philadelphia Field Office and is seeking information that could help locate him.

According to the FBI, investigators allege that Zahidul gave the patient medication that made her groggy before forcibly sexually assaulting her. State charges were subsequently filed against him, and a federal arrest warrant was issued in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in July 1997.

Zahidul has remained at large since then, with his whereabouts still unknown. In January this year, Philadelphia-based Fox 29 reported that the FBI was again asking the public for help in locating him, nearly 30 years after the alleged assault.

The FBI says Zahidul has ties to New York State and Montreal, Canada. Investigators believe he may be travelling with his wife, who is also a physician.

However, the agency has not confirmed his current location.

Born in Bangladesh on 1 October 1955, Zahidul is described by the FBI as a Bangladeshi national and physician. He is listed as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and may wear glasses.

The FBI’s current wanted notice categorises Zahidul under “Additional Violent Crimes” and warns that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The agency is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact a local FBI office or the nearest US embassy or consulate.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/crime/nearly-30-years-fbi-still-searching-bangladeshi-origin-doctor-1514661