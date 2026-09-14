Bangladeshi shot by BSF dies in India

A Bangladeshi man injured in firing by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) across the border in Thakurgaon’s Pirganj upazila has died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in West Bengal, says Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The deceased was identified as Asadul Haque, 38, of Idrail village in Pirganj.

According to a press release issued by Dinajpur 42 BGB Battalion, BSF personnel from the Chakshibananda camp opened fire on a group of Bangladeshi “smugglers” around 1:30am on Saturday, 1.5km inside Indian territory from Border Pillar No. 333 under Chanderhat Border Outpost.

Asadul was reportedly injured in the firing. BSF personnel took him to a hospital in Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, where he died while undergoing treatment later that morning, the BGB said.

Mohammad Shahjahan Ali, a member of Bairchuna Union Parishad, said Asadul was from his area. He said he visited the family and informed the local BGB camp about the incident after learning of Asadul’s death from Indian media reports.

In the press release, BGB said Asadul was an “identified drug smuggler” who was also involved in human trafficking, adding that several cases had been filed against him with Pirganj Police Station over drug smuggling and human trafficking.

Lt Col Abdullah Al Moin Hasan, commanding officer of BGB 42 Battalion, said the BSF had not yet officially informed them of the death. The BGB called for a flag meeting with the BSF yesterday to discuss the incident, he added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/bangladeshi-shot-bsf-dies-india-4272291