Former adviser Asif Nazrul’s phone snatched

Former interim government law adviser Prof Asif Nazrul had his mobile phone snatched in Dhaka’s Shukrabad area this evening.

The incident took place around 6:30 pm on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by Asif Nazrul.

He said he was sitting inside his car and checking text messages while keeping the window open due to the heat.

As the car approached the area near the former Daffodil University campus, a boy wearing a blue T-shirt suddenly snatched the phone through the open window and fled, he said.

“I immediately got out of the car, but the boy ran away,” Asif Nazrul wrote.

He said he had informed senior police officials about the incident and that efforts were underway to recover the phone.

“I believe the phone can be recovered,” he said.

Asif Nazrul also warned people against responding to any messages from his phone number or elsewhere asking for money, issuing threats or containing anything suspicious.

He acknowledged that the incident happened due to his own lack of caution.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/former-adviser-asif-nazruls-phone-snatched