Footballer Hamza Choudhury helps raise over £100,000 for children of Gaza

Bangladesh national football team midfielder Hamza Choudhury has helped raise more than £100,000 (around Tk1.6 crore) for children in Gaza through a fundraising event.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (28 October), Hamza expressed gratitude to everyone who had attended, donated and supported the initiative.

“Alhamdulillah, we managed to raise over £100,000 for the children of Gaza,” he wrote.

He also thanked Nujum Sports, a representative body for Muslim athletes in the UK, for helping turn his vision into reality, acknowledging the organisation’s efforts in arranging the event.

The funds will support the work of Children Not Numbers, an organisation providing assistance to children in Gaza, particularly those requiring urgent medical evacuation.

Hamza said the money would go towards the medical evacuation of children for whom it could be their only hope of survival.

While expressing gratitude for the amount raised in a short time, the footballer acknowledged that it was only a small contribution amid the suffering in Gaza.

“There is still so much more to be done, but every effort, no matter how small, can make a difference,” he wrote.

He concluded his post with a prayer for the people of Palestine, asking God to ease their suffering and bring them lasting peace.

Born in England, Hamza represents Bangladesh internationally. He plays as a defensive midfielder or right-back for English Championship club Sheffield United.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/footballer-hamza-choudhury-helps-raise-over-ps100000-children-gaza-1587556