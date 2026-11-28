The ninth and final consignment of uranium imported from Russia for Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant at Rooppur has arrived at the project site, formally completing the historic fuel import process for both units.

Three specialised lorries carrying the nuclear fuel entered the Rooppur compound on Friday morning under the overall supervision of the Bangladesh Army and tight security from law-enforing agencies, according to site in-charge Ruhul Quddus.

Project authorities said the fuel arrived in nine phases: seven shipments for the initial fuel load of Unit 2, and two for refuelling Unit 1.

Under the plan of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, seven cargo flights carried 163 uranium assemblies for Unit 2, and two flights brought another 48 for Unit 1.

The plant has two VVER-1200 units, built with Russian technology, each with a capacity of 1,200MW.

At full capacity, they will feed 2,400MW of uninterrupted power into the national grid, a major boost to meeting rising demand and securing long-term energy supply.

Trial power generation at Unit 1 and supply to the grid, meanwhile is moving ahead fast.

The second round of trial supply began at 10:20am on Nov 23, with 300-350MW being fed into the grid for 10 to 24 hours to test technical capability.

Unit 1 first connected to the national grid at 3:16pm on Nov 17. It generated a peak of 375MW for more than eight and a half hours before being shut down temporarily as scheduled at 11:50pm.

Under the contract, Unit 1 will move to commercial generation in phases at full capacity after a 10-month trial operation supervised by the Russian contractor.

The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission will then take over the unit through a provisional takeover.

Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL) will formally begin work as the operating organisation through a government gazette notification.

After the long construction and technical testing, Rooppur now stands on the brink of full-scale production.

Source: The Financial Express