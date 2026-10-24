Eight more children died of measles-like symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours, while 1,065 people were diagnosed with measles-like symptoms and confirmed measles during the same period.

The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room in Dhaka on Saturday, reports BSS.

According to the release, 1,014 people were identified with measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases with measles-like symptoms to 219,884 from March 15 to October 24.

The number of confirmed measles cases stood at 51 in the past 24 hours, while the cumulative number of confirmed cases reached 23,324 during the period from March 15 to October 24.

During the same period, a total of 195,514 people with measles-like symptoms were admitted to hospitals, while 187,605 recovered and were discharged.

Eight people died of measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of such deaths to 1,118 from March 15 to October 24.

No deaths from confirmed measles were reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths from confirmed measles stood at 104 during the period from March 15 to October 24.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/eight-more-children-die-of-measles-like-symptoms