E-rickshaw registration begins in DSCC

Hundreds of illegal battery-run rickshaws lie impounded in an open field in Dhaka’s Postogola area. File Photo: Rashed Shumon/ Star

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) today launched a registration drive for battery-run three-wheeler rickshaws aiming to bring discipline to city roads, reduce traffic congestion, and ensure safer urban transportation.

Application forms will be distributed from November 3 at a cost of Tk 100 each. Interested applicants can collect the forms from Nagar Bhaban and all regional offices of the corporation.

The initiative is being implemented under the Three-Wheeled Low-Speed Battery-Powered Rickshaw (E-Rickshaw) Operation Rules, 2026, recently issued by the Local Government Division.

Speaking at a press briefing at Nagar Bhaban today, DSCC Administrator Md Abdus Salam said the registration drive was aimed at ensuring orderly e-rickshaw operations and safer mobility for city dwellers.

“Merely collecting an application form will not guarantee registration. Vehicles must meet the prescribed requirements, comply with BUET’s technical standards and undergo the necessary verification process. Only vehicles found eligible will be issued registration certificates,” he said.

He added that DSCC aims to gradually bring all e-rickshaws under the regulatory framework and reduce the number of unauthorised and unfit vehicles operating on city streets.

Applicants must be Bangladeshi citizens and submit an attested photocopy of their national identity card (NID), two recent passport-sized photographs, the original fee payment receipt, and a fitness certificate in the prescribed format along with the application.

All applications and supporting documents will undergo verification. In addition, e-rickshaws must be assessed against the technical standards and safety requirements set by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Obtaining technical clearance from BUET will be mandatory for registration.

Under the new rules, an individual can collect a maximum of five application forms and register up to five e-rickshaws against a single NID.

However, collecting or submitting an application form will not guarantee registration. Only vehicles meeting all the prescribed technical and regulatory requirements will receive registration certificates.

The corporation plans to divide its jurisdiction into four zones to designate operating routes and regulate the number of e-rickshaws on city roads.

The zone-based management system will be introduced in consultation with the traffic police and other relevant stakeholders, a DSCC official said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/transport/news/e-rickshaw-registration-begins-dscc-4313916