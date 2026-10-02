Six more people died of dengue and 1,942 new patients were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday.

With the latest fatalities, the dengue death toll has risen to 239 in the country this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), UNB reports.

Among the deaths, three each died in Rajshahi division while one each died in Dhaka division, Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation.

Of the total deaths recorded this year, 47.1 percent were men and 52.9 percent were women.

Since January 1 this year, a total of 77,672 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country. Of them, 72,008 have recovered.

According to the DGHS report, so far 69 people died in Dhaka South City Corporation till September 28 this year while 45 in Khulna division, 29 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 23 in Chattogram division, 20 in Mymensingh division, 18 in Barishal division, 15 in Dhaka division, 14 in Rajshahi division, five in Rangpur and one in Sylhet divisions.

Amid the rise in dengue outbreak, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on September 6 directed the authorities concerned to intensify cleanliness drives and public awareness campaigns across the country with people’s participation to prevent the spread of dengue.

On June 6, this year, the government launched a three-month nationwide campaign to raise public awareness about dengue prevention, eliminate breeding sites of Aedes mosquitoes and ensure a clean environment.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/health/dengue-claims-6-more-lives-in-24-hours